Wings (WINGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $18,474.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $334.07 or 0.00703647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00029941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00034073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

