Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Trading Down 7.4%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) shares traded down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.87. 734,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 281,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

