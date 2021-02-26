Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Trading Down 7.4%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) shares traded down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.87. 734,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 281,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79.
Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.
