WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.06. Approximately 6,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund stock. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund comprises 1.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

