WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.02 and last traded at $52.02. Approximately 235,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 175,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGGY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 35.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 109,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 113.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 26.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 49.0% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter.

