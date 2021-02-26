Wiser Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,695,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 9.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.29. 42,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

