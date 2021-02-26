Wolfgang Deml Sells 1,000 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $128,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,449.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wolfgang Deml also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $126,410.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00.

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $130.57. 10,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AGCO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

