Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Trading 20.5% Higher

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)’s stock price traded up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

