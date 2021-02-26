WOM Protocol (WOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.91 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and $1.91 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00697876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00029484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00033123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003737 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.