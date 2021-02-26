World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INT. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,088 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

