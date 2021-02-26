Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worldline in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Worldline stock remained flat at $$91.29 during trading on Friday. 349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. Worldline has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $98.40.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

