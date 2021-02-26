Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL) Shares Down 42.9%

Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL)’s stock price dropped 42.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 3,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 38,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.07. The company has a market cap of £1.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The company has a current ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 32.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL)

Worldsec Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in small to medium sized trading companies in the Greater China and South East Asian regions. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.