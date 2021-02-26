WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $718.24

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 718.24 ($9.38) and traded as high as GBX 879.60 ($11.49). WPP plc (WPP.L) shares last traded at GBX 867.40 ($11.33), with a volume of 1,960,668 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP plc (WPP.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 813.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 718.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £10.44 billion and a PE ratio of -4.62.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

