Wrapped NXM Trading Down 36.2% This Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for approximately $42.86 or 0.00089932 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $71.87 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.92 or 0.00480371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00069869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00080572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00055012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00075685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.06 or 0.00470162 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

