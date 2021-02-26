WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSPOF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF stock remained flat at $$93.65 during trading on Friday. 2,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $101.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.