WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading 10.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price traded up 10.8% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.49. 6,517,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 2,383,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WW International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,054,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,202,182 shares in the company, valued at $122,073,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in WW International by 267.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WW International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

