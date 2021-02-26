Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1,037.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.21% of Wynn Resorts worth $25,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,695 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,849,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $138.26.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

