Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

