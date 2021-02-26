Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.47 and last traded at C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,107,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.

XBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

