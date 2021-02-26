Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.
XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 521,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xerox by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.
Xerox Company Profile
There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.
