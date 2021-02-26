Xi Hong Hu Sells 100,000 Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Senior Officer Xi Hong Hu sold 100,000 shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,301.

TSE AVL traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.88 million and a PE ratio of -16.88.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

