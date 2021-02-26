Xi Hong Hu Sells 100,000 Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Senior Officer Xi Hong Hu sold 100,000 shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,301.
TSE AVL traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.88 million and a PE ratio of -16.88.
