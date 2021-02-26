XIO Market Capitalization Achieves $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One XIO token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

Buying and Selling XIO

