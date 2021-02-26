XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.03

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.03 and traded as high as $38.69. XOMA shares last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 21,313 shares changing hands.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.00 million, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,075,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,206.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $621,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XOMA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in XOMA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in XOMA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

