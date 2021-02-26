XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) Trading Down 14.3%

XT Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XTEG) was down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 8,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08.

XT Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XTEG)

XT Energy Group, Inc engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. It offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology.

