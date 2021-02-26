Xtierra (CVE:XAG) Shares Up 3%

Xtierra Inc. (CVE:XAG) shot up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 95,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.66 million and a P/E ratio of -56.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Xtierra Company Profile (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

