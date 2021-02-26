Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:XYNO) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XYNO) shares were down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63.

About Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:XYNO)

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China and the United states. Its lead drug candidate is Abexinostat, an orally dosed hydroxamic acid-based small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xynomic Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.