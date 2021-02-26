Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Releases Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of YMAB stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,166. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,734 shares of company stock worth $6,542,232. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

