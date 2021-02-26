Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.22 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $18.66 million and $3.22 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00484459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00065516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00081643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00074679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.00464241 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

