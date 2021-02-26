Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Reaches $1.81

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003797 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $18.18 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00476732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00068149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.04 or 0.00465448 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

