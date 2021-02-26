Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YOKEY remained flat at $$41.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 278. Yokogawa Electric has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.31.
About Yokogawa Electric
