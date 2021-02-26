Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YOKEY remained flat at $$41.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 278. Yokogawa Electric has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.31.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

