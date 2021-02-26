YOU COIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $1.32 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.38 or 0.00712531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00029133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00033768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00040716 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

