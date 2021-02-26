Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DAO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 613,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of -0.41. Youdao has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Youdao currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

