Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $145.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.22 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $140.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $598.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.10 million to $599.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $633.62 million, with estimates ranging from $598.22 million to $646.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 8,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $712,907.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

