Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.75 Million

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce sales of $300.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.15 million and the highest is $305.69 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $284.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $31.77 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

