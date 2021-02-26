Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.75 Million

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce sales of $300.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.15 million and the highest is $305.69 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $284.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMH opened at $31.77 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.