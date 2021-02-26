Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Million

Brokerages expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to report sales of $1.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $1.10 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $3.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.26 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUV shares. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.99 million, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

