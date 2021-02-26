Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.69 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

