Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Hologic posted sales of $756.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.36 on Friday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.