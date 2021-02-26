Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marchex by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marchex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 98,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

