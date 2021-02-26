Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $641.30 Million

Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report sales of $641.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.10 million and the lowest is $634.60 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $561.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $91.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,156 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

