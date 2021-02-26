Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to post $29.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $122.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.37 million.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.