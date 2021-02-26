Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $169.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Movado Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. Movado Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $528.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Movado Group by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Movado Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Movado Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

