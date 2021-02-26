Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.18. Nutrien reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $55.67 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 327.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

