Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.02. Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

NYSE OIS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.33. 1,294,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $447.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,345.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 303,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 270,897 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,747 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

