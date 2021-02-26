Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.59. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -431.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

