Zacks: Analysts Expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Analysts expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to post $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. AECOM posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.41 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 15.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 8.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AECOM by 94.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of AECOM by 209.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1,200.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

