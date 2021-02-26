Zacks: Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will announce sales of $105.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.70 million and the lowest is $105.00 million. Alteryx posted sales of $108.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $558.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.80 million to $560.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $663.03 million, with estimates ranging from $627.89 million to $690.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $120.67. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.59, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $239,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,301,151 shares of company stock worth $263,044,527 over the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

