Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will post $806.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.77 million and the highest is $815.90 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $830.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.02 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.