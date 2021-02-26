Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post sales of $26.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.40 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.80 million to $106.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $110.46 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $113.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

ACBI stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $425.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

