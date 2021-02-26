Zacks: Analysts Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce sales of $185.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.00 million and the highest is $195.50 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $164.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $714.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $715.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $760.83 million, with estimates ranging from $758.90 million to $763.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CVLT. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.