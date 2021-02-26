Zacks: Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.14. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FN shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,836 shares of company stock worth $2,251,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 280.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $833,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

