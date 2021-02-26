Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $115.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.80 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $459.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $456.82 million to $462.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $471.91 million, with estimates ranging from $462.42 million to $481.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.